Laurine J. Hefty, 91, of Belmond, IA, formerly of Lu Verne, IA, and a native of Rolfe, IA, died, Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:30 AM, at the Lu Verne United Methodist Church, Lu Verne, IA. Burial will be in the Lu Verne Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, at the Lu Verne United Methodist Church from 6-8 PM and continues one hour prior to the funeral at church Friday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA handling funeral arrangements.