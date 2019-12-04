Kossuth County Sheriffs Office Confirms Shooting Suspect Apprended

Around 8:40 am this morning, Kossuth County Law Enforcement in Algona was notified of a possible shooting in LuVerne. Emergency personnel responded and found a female who had sustained a gunshot wound. She later died at the scene. At this time, the victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The shooting occurred in Lakota, but no further details on the crime scene were not released. The suspect was able to elude police for a short time before being apprehended by law enforcement. Law enforcement believes that the threat to the public has ended so county schools are no longer in Shelter Down mode which prevents access from the outside of the school buildings.

The investigation continues according to the Kossuth, Hancock, Humboldt, and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices.