Hancock County Schools on Shelter Down as Police Chase Suspect

Hancock County schools have been placed on Shelter Down as area police departments chase down an armed and considered very dangerous suspect after a morning shooting in Luverne. According to unconfirmed published reports, an armed suspect shot a bank teller in Luverne around 9 am, then escaped. The condition of the teller is unknown at this time. Police advised area government agencies and schools to be aware of the situation prompting county school districts to go into a Shelter Down status. West Hancock Principal Doug Peterson explains.

Peterson stresses that all children are safe and that access to the school buildings is not available from the outside.

Police have a description of the assailant but are not releasing it at this time as the search for the suspect continues.