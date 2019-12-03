Farm Price and Egg Production Reports Released

The average price received by farmers for corn during October in Iowa was $3.79 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was up 7 cents from the September price and 39 cents above October 2018. The October 2019 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $8.50 per bushel, was up 36 cents from the September price but 22 cents below the October 2018 price.

The October average oat price per bushel was $3.45, up 7 cents from September and 56 cents above October 2018.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $127.00 per ton in October. This was up $10.00 from the September price but $6.00 below the October 2018 price. The October 2019 alfalfa hay price averaged $143.00, up $20.00 from the previous month and $3.00 above October 2018. The average price received for other hay during October was $102.00 per ton. This was up $3.00 from the September price but $15.00 below the October 2018 price.

The average price was $21.30 per cwt for milk, up 90 cents from the September price and $3.30 above one year ago.

Iowa egg production during October 2019 was 1.45 billion eggs, up 4 percent from last month and up 3 percent from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The average number of all layers on hand during October 2019 was 57.3 million, down 1 percent from last month and down 2 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers for October were 2,540, up 4 percent from last month and up 5 percent from last year.

United States egg production totaled 9.61 billion during October 2019, up 3 percent from last year. Production included 8.41 billion table eggs, and 1.20 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.11 billion were broiler-type and 89.6 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during October 2019 totaled 397 million, up 1 percent from last year. October egg production per 100 layers was 2,422 eggs, up 1 percent from October 2018. Total layers in the United States on November 1, 2019 totaled 398 million, up 1 percent from last year. The 398 million layers consisted of 336 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 58.6 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.56 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on November 1, 2019, averaged 78.7 eggs per 100 layers, up 2 percent from November 1, 2018.

Egg-type chicks hatched during October 2019 totaled 52.4 million, down 5 percent from October 2018. Eggs in incubators totaled 47.9 million on November 1, 2019, up 6 percent from a year ago.

Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 199 thousand during October 2019, down 27 percent from October 2018. Broiler-type chicks hatched during October 2019 totaled 815 million, up 3 percent from October 2018. Eggs in incubators totaled 674 million on November 1, 2019, up 4 percent from a year ago.