Britt Hobo Day Association to Host Annual Supper With Santa

The Britt Hobo Day Association is hosting its annual Supper with Santa this Thursday, December 5th from 5 to 7pm at the Britt Municipal Building. Bring the kids to frolic with Santa, register for drawings, and enjoy a meal. Britt Hobo Day Association spokesperson Amy Boekelman tells about the fun-filled evening planned.

Supper with Santa is just one of the many Britt Hobo Day Association fundraisers to raise money for the National Hobo Convention that occurs every year in august.

In addition, the Britt Hobo Day Association has once again put up a community memory tree in the city park gazebo behind the municipal building. Boekelman tells how that works.