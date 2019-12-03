Bradford’s Money Outlook on Gold

Tuesday, December 3rd

KIOW Eagle Grove Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

KHAM Lake Mills Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM

Wednesday, December 4th

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball vs. Kansas City 6:00 PM Pregame

Thursday, December 5th

KIOW Wrestling Quad Forest City, Belmond-Klemme, Eagle Grove at Central Springs 6:00 PM

KHAM Wrestling Quad West Hancock, West Fork, Rockford at Saint Ansgar 6:00 PM

Friday, December 6th

KIOW Forest City Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Eagle Grove 6:15 PM

Video Stream Forest City Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM

Saturday, December 7th

KIOW West Fork Basketball at Forest City 2:30 PM

KHAM Viterbo University Basketball at Waldorf University 3:00 PM

Sunday, December 8th

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball vs. Seton Hall 7:00 PM Pregame

Tuesday, December 10th

KIOW North Union Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

KHAM Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM

Wednesday, December 11th

KIOW Iowa State University Women’s Basketball vs. Iowa 6:30 PM Pregame

Thursday, December 12th

KIOW Iowa State University Men’s Basketball vs. Iowa 6:00 Pregame

KIOW Algona Boys Basketball at Forest City Following ISU Basketball

Friday, December 13th

KIOW Forest City Basketball at North Iowa 6:15 PM

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at North Union 6:15 PM

Video Stream Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM

Saturday, December 14th

KIOW Simpson College Women’s Basketball at Waldorf University 2:00 PM