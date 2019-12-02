Worth County Extension to Host Women, Land, and Legacy Meeting

While there are a number of programs available to farmers in the traditional sense, one program stands out to benefit area women who are farmers themselves. Women, Land, and Legacy will hold their meeting in Worth County on December 5th and according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, it will be beneficial for all female landowners.

The meeting will take place in the Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and will focus on something that is hitting home with many area farmers in general, but especially women.

Meeting such as this will go over the financial picture in both the broad sense and will breakdown the issue into simple understandable terms. It will feature several panel speakers according to Johnson.

Reservations are required by December 3rd by calling the Worth County Extension Office at (641) 324-1531. There will be a catered meal and materials to take home.