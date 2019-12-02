Lakota City Council to Appoint Replacement

Jon Kitzinger officially resigned from the Lakota City Council in November leaving one city council seat vacant. Now the council will look to find a replacement to fill out the two years remaining in his term. Kitzinger cited that he was resigning because he was moving out of Lakota and would be no longer eligible to serve.

The council is openly taking names to fill the post until the governing body meets tonight in the Lakota City Hall. After the meeting tonight, residents have the option to file a petition to hold a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition must be filed by the 16th or the council nomination tonight will take effect.

Those interested in filling the post should contact the Lakota City Hall by 5 pm tonight at (515) 886-2549 or stop by the offices between 8:30 am -12:30 pm at 204 3rd Street.