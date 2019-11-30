Police Arrest Pair Suspected in Theft in Rake

On October 13th, police responded to a theft of nearly $5,000 from the Rake Pub and Grill. After careful examination of evidence, police arrested Michael Schmitt of Winnebago, Minnesota and Taylor Pence of Mapleton, Minnesota.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriffs Office, two bank bags containing $4,809 in checks and cash were stolen from the pub. The thefts occurred on October 13th around noon. The Sheriffs Office also believes an unidentified female accomplice may have also been involved.

Both men were charged with second-degree theft which is a felony. Spence is currently facing charges in Minnesota on a separate case. Once that case is completed, he will face the charges in Iowa. Schmitt will be officially arraigned on December 13th.

The Winnebago County Sheriffs Office says that the case remains under investigation.