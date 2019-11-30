Nunez Judgement Revoked

Jaimie Nunez of Forest City had his deferred judgment revoked on his conviction for “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony. Vega was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine and prison sentence was suspended. Vega Nunez was placed on probation for 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation, Vega Nunez was committed to a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Vega Nunez was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.