Belmond to Host Dog Park Fundraiser

A fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday that will help in the construction of the proposed dog park in Belmond. Area residents can bring their pets to the Santa House for a picture with Santa beginning at 2 pm and continuing until 4 pm.

While donations are continually accepted towards the construction of the facility, the event on Sunday will cost $5 for a 4×6 photo of your pet. Participants will be able to take the photo home with them. Those who cannot attend the photoshoot can still submit a donation by bringing in or dropping off a check to Belmond City Hall located at 112 Second Avenue NE.