Marlys Ann Moore, 83, of Dows, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her home.

Memorial services for Marlys Moore will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth in Dows, with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will take place at Otis Grove Cemetery in rural Dows.

Visitation for Marlys Moore will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

100 North Lee Street

Dows, Iowa 50071

515-532-2233