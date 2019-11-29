Loretta D. Smith, 89, of Belmond, IA, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, died, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 930 AM until time of the service at church on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.