Holiday Parade Kicks Off Belmond Celebrations

The City of Belmond is starting its holiday celebrations tonight with the annual Parade of Lights. The parade begins at 6:30 pm and travels along Main Street. Organizers have dubbed the theme this year as Ugly Christmas Sweaters so floats and participants are encouraged to wear one during the parade. Parade viewers are also encouraged to wear their favorite ugly sweater to the event.

Prizes for this year’s Parade of Lights include Best Use of Theme, Best Display of Lights, and Judges Choice. A number of entries have joined in the celebration for tonight’s parade which will begin with a fireworks display and continue until all parade marchers, entries, and floats are done with the route.

The Santa House will be open after the parade. The house has select hours during the holiday season that include Fridays until December 20th from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturdays until December 21 from 10 am until noon. The house will be open for one last time on December 24th from 10 am until noon.