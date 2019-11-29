Garner Approves Debt for Housing Construction

The city of Garner has moved forward with the approval of a $500,000 debt for the construction of Hejlik’s Third Subdivision. The city took Resolution 2019-80 into consideration last week which addresses the debt and decided to approve the measure clearing the way to address a housing shortage issue in the city. City Administrator Adam Kofoed detailed the planned housing expansion.

There is still a lot of work to do before the lots are construction ready. However, the city is moving forward with prepping the grounds within the subdivision.

Once the streets have been constructed, the city can begin the process of selling each of the lots for housing construction. Kofoed stated that the prices are not yet officially set.

Those interested in finding out times and dates for sale of the lots should contact the city for further information.