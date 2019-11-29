Forest City Tree Lighting is Monday

The annual tradition of the Forest City Tree Lighting returns on Monday evening in downtown Forest City. Instead of shipping in a cut tree like some major metropolitan events do, the Chamber of Commerce and Grow Forest City will once again use the tall evergreen tree located on the Winnebago County Courthouse grounds. The event is coordinated with the Chambers Holiday Open House event according to Chamber Director Kathy Rollefson.

In the past, the Christmas tradition incorporated members of the community. The Chamber and Grow Forest City continue that tradition even today.

The city-wide Christmas tradition begins with the Holiday Open House at the Chamber of Commerce Office located at 145 Clark Street beginning at 4:30 pm and the Tree Lighting at 5:15 pm on Monday evening.