Forest City Wins Paving Award

The City of Forest City has been awarded the Municipal Paving Program Award for Cities less

than10,000 in population. This award is part of the APAI (Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa) Paving Awards Program that is given to a municipality for a yearly asphalt paving program that demonstrated a measurable benefit to the community through sound economic and environmental principles.

Award requirements dictated that the paving be completed by Oct. 15, 2019. The total program must be greater than 5000 tons of asphalt, include multiple streets and demonstrate the benefits of using asphalt (i.e. speed of construction, smoothness, 100% recyclability, ease of rehabilitation). These awards recognize quality paving done in the State of Iowa.

The City of Forest City used 17,276 tons of asphalt for our 2019 street project for a number of reasons. First, the smoothness of asphalt provides a safe and secure surface for vehicular traffic. The smooth surface also makes our community more walkable and bike-friendly; thus encouraging our citizens to follow the Health Hometown Initiative to be more physically active. “The City of Forest City strives to be environmentally friendly and when the asphalt is recyclable, this is a bonus to us. Asphalt meets our city goals of going green for the environment and makes the city ecologically responsible. The cost of mill and overlay is much less than total reconstruction, so the asphalt is much more affordable for our community,” states Barb Smith, City Administrator. Forest City Mayor, Barney Ruiter will receive the award on Thursday, December 5, at the APAI Annual Awards Luncheon as part of the APAI Annual Convention held at the Hilton Des Moines Downtown.