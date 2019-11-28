Gov. Reynolds Appoints Paul Ahlers of Ft. Dodge to the Court of Appeals

Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Paul Ahlers as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Ahlers, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2B. He previously practiced law with firms in Spencer, Fort Dodge, and Webster City and with Travelers Insurance Companies in St. Paul, Minnesota. Ahlers received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

The Iowa Court of Appeals is Iowa’s intermediate appellate court. It is composed of nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.

Ahlers will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Amanda Potterfield of Tiffin.