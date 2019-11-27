Wilbur Wason, 95, of Clarion passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, under the care of

Gateway Hospice at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, Iowa.

Memorial services for Wilbur Wason will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 1:30 PM at the United Presbyterian Church, 219 1st Street North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233