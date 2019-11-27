This week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a senior at West Hancock High School. Tate Hagen helped West Hancock to its third football state championship and first in 23 years. In the championship game, Hagen ran for 230-yards on 35 carries, a 6.6-yard per carry average, and all three West Hancock touchdowns. From the defensive side of the football, he had 5.5 tackles. Hagen also returned three kicks for West Hancock averaging 24-yards per return. Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week”, Tate Hagen.