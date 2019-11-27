Eisenman Commits to Grand View, Joining Chizek

The pipeline from Hancock County to East Des Moines continues to flow, as West Hancock senior Madison Eisenman announced last night that she has committed to Grand View University.

Eisenman, a 5’4″ guard, scored 8.8 points per game last season; helping the Eagles to a 25-2 record, a conference championship, and the Class 1A state runner-up. Eisenman joins fellow senior, Amanda Chizek, who has already committed to be a Viking next year, and they both join Sophomore, Kelly Leerar, who is a former West Hancock standout already playing for Grand View.

– Madison Eisenman on Twitter.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and basketball career at Grand View University. I would like to thank all my coaches and teammates for pushing me and making me the player I am today. I also would like to thank my family and friends for always being there to supports me. Go Vikings.”

Eisenman and the Eagles were supposed to start their quest for a return trip to Wells Fargo Arena last night, but the first major snowstorm of the season put that on halt. The Eagles have moved up to Class 2A and start the season ranked #3 by the IGHSAU. They were also picked unanimously by the Top of Iowa Conference (TIC) media to repeat as champions.

The Eagles will now start their season in Cedar Rapids on Saturday when they play in the 16th Rivlary Saturday event held at KoHawk Arena. They will take on 2A #8 West Branch at 3:35 pm and will be the first real test of the season for the veteran Eagles. The game can be heard on the “voice” of the Eagles, KHAM -b103, with the pregame show starting around 3:15 pm. The IGHSAU will be experimenting with a shot-clock and other college rules during Rivlary Saturday, KIOW did a full story on the changes which can be found here.

