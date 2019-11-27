Basketball Scores, Postponements, and Rescheduling from 11/26

November – 26th – Tuesday

KIOW – Forest City (Girls Only) Basketball vs Algona

pregame show at 7:15 pm and first tip at 7:30 pm

KHAM – West Hancock (Girls only) Basketball vs Clarion-Goldfield-Downs

November – 27th – Wednesday

KIOW – ISU Men’s Basketball vs Michigan

pregame show at 10 am tip at 11 am.

November – 28th – Thursday

KIOW – ISU Men’s Basketball vs TBD

pregame show at TBA tip at TBA

November – 29th – Friday

KIOW – ISU Men’s Basketball vs TBD

pregame show at TBA tip at TBA

November – 30th – Saturday

KIOW – ISU Football vs Kansas State

pregame at 4:00 pm kickoff at 6:00 pm

pregame show at 7:15 and first tip at 7:30 pm