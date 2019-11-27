Basketball Scores, Postponements, and Rescheduling from 11/26

Area Teams that Played
4A #13 Mason City 57 4A #8 Waverly Shell-Rock 49
3A #4 Clear Lake 63 Charles City 27
Other TIC
Tripoli 45 Nashua-Plainfield 42
Postponed games
1A #8 Bishop Garrigan @ St. Edmonds, Fort Dodge – Rescheduled for 12/2/19
2A #3 West Hancock @ Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (KHAM) – Rescheduled for 2/3/20
3A #7 Algona @ Forest City (KIOW) – Rescheduled for Not available
GHV @ Osage – Rescheduled for Not available
Newman Catholic @ Lake Mills – Rescheduled for Not available
North Union @ West Bend-Mallard – Rescheduled for 12/2/19
2A #15 Saint Ansgar @ Riceville – Reschedule for 1/18/20