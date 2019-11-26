Veal Pleads Guilty to Driving While Barred

November 26, 2019 AJ Taylor

Crystale Veal of Lake Mills, pled guilty “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 20, 2019. Veal was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Veal also pled guilty to “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 6, 2019. Veal was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended.