Nicholas Rose of Cresco, pled guilty “No Valid Driver License,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on June 14, 2019. Rose was ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Rose also pled guilty to “Speeding,” a simple misdemeanor. Rose was ordered to pay a $80.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs.