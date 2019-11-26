Local Officials Advise Caution During the Storm

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the broadcast area. Snow totals could reach as much as eight inches in some locations according to forecasters. Local officials are urging caution during this storm and those which may hit the area later this week.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington explained that travelers, even for short distances, should be prepared.

Emergency kits should be kept in the car and assembled before you leave for your destination.

If a traveler ends up in an emergency situation, don’t panic and don’t leave to get help.

Buffington urges that with this being the first major snowfall of the season, all travelers regardless of the destination should be ready for anything.