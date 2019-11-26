IGCA Volleyball All-District and All-State Teams

This week the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) released it’s 2019 All-District and All-State Volleyball teams. The teams included many area athletes from multiple classes. Below you will find first the All-District teams followed by the All-State teams. Also listed are other TIC West and TIC East All-District and All-State athletes.
1A – North Central District
Maddie Meister – Bishop Garrigan SR
Brooke Trees – North Butler – JR
Katie Noonan – Bishop Garrigan SR
Sydney Eiklenborg North Butler – JR
Brooklyn Hackbart – St. Ansgar – JR
Hali Anderson – St. Ansgar – JR
District Coach of the Year – Shelly Sorenson – Janesville
2A Northwest District
Alaina Freisleben – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – JR
Kendall Lieneman – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – JR
Morgan Middleton – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows- JR
Coach of the Year – Kristina TerHark – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
2A Northeast District
Jessa Gasteiger – Lake Mills – SR
Kylie Greenfield – Lake Mills – JR
Ashley Howe – Centrals Springs – SR
Paige Kisley – Osage – JR
Ellie Bobinet – Osage – JR
Danielle Johnson – Osage – JR
District Coach of the Year – Todd Troutman – Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
2A All-State
Player of the Year – Danielle Johnson – Osage
Coach of the Year – Tammi Veerbeek – Western Christian
1st Team
Danielle Johnson – Osage – JR
Morgan Middleton – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows JR
Paige Kisley – Osage – JR
2nd Team
Ellie Bobinet – Osage – JR
Honorable Mention
Alaina Freisleben – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows