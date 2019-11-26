IGCA Volleyball All-District and All-State Teams

This week the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) released it’s 2019 All-District and All-State Volleyball teams. The teams included many area athletes from multiple classes. Below you will find first the All-District teams followed by the All-State teams. Also listed are other TIC West and TIC East All-District and All-State athletes.

1A – North Central District

Maddie Meister – Bishop Garrigan SR

Brooke Trees – North Butler – JR

Katie Noonan – Bishop Garrigan SR

Sydney Eiklenborg North Butler – JR

Brooklyn Hackbart – St. Ansgar – JR

Hali Anderson – St. Ansgar – JR

District Coach of the Year – Shelly Sorenson – Janesville

2A Northwest District

Alaina Freisleben – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – JR

Kendall Lieneman – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – JR

Morgan Middleton – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows- JR

Coach of the Year – Kristina TerHark – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

2A Northeast District

Jessa Gasteiger – Lake Mills – SR

Kylie Greenfield – Lake Mills – JR

Ashley Howe – Centrals Springs – SR

Paige Kisley – Osage – JR

Ellie Bobinet – Osage – JR

Danielle Johnson – Osage – JR

District Coach of the Year – Todd Troutman – Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

2A All-State

Player of the Year – Danielle Johnson – Osage

Coach of the Year – Tammi Veerbeek – Western Christian

1st Team

Danielle Johnson – Osage – JR

Morgan Middleton – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows JR

Paige Kisley – Osage – JR

2nd Team

Ellie Bobinet – Osage – JR

Honorable Mention

Alaina Freisleben – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows