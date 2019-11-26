Holiday Grocery Shopping The Focus During Inclement Weather

Area grocery stores are gearing up for what could be a busy couple of days. Winter storms have also prompted area residents to make a last-minute dash to the shelves. Doug Rosenthal, the Assistant Store Manager with the Forest City Hy-Vee Store said that he is seeing more of a holiday rush, but that could change.

Stores have been receiving extra stock in preparation for the holidays, but the winter storms this week could add to sales.

Stores in the area typically do see a spike in sales, especially after the procrastinators who wait to see what will happen with the weather arrive. Rosenthal says his store will be ready for the added business.

Area officials urge that everyone use caution when out driving in adverse conditions.