Heavy Snow Storm Prompts Winter Storm Warning

Forecasters say a storm system will move into the area today with the potential for rain, freezing rain, and high winds and well over half a foot of snow in some areas. Kenny Podrazik, a meteorologist based at the National Weather Service office in Johnston, says a winter storm warning has been issued for area.

The National Weather Service is predicting near-blizzard conditions in north-central and parts of northwest Iowa due to the strong winds associated with this storm tonight into Wednesday morning. Podrazik says advises finding an alternate route if you’re planning to drive when the storm hits in that area.

The storm’s timing, though, may provide a window for Iowans making shorter trips for Thanksgiving.

Another low-pressure system will move into the area as early as Thursday afternoon.

The current Winter Storm Warning includes the entire broadcast area from 6 pm tonight until noon on Wednesday.