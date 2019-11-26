Emergency Snow Ordinances Declared in Area Cities

With the expected heavy snowfall and high winds in the area, several Emergency Snow Ordinances have been declared in local municipalities. The City of Forest City has declared a Snow Event for Wednesday and is asking residents to move vehicles off the streets to allow for safe and efficient snow removal operations. All overnight permitted vehicles must park in the designated parking at the corner of 6th and K Street from 2 am to 7 am Wednesday morning.

Fenton has declared a Snow Ordinance in effect until 6 pm on Wednesday evening which means that there is no parking on city streets or alleys. This also applies to city-owned off-street parking. A snow emergency has also been declared in Swea City who is asking that all vehicles remain off the streets until the snow has stopped and the roads have been cleared.

Whittemore has declared a Snow Emergency beginning Tuesday night at 9 pm through 6 pm Wednesday. All vehicles must remain off the streets during the event.

The City of Burt has also declared a Snow Emergency beginning Wednesday morning at midnight and continuing until 6 pm on Wednesday.

A Snow Emergency has also been declared in Algona beginning at 12:01 am Wednesday and continuing until Noon on Thursday. Vehicles parked on the street are subject to towing.

The City of Kanawha has announced that they will have an Emergency Snow Ordinance declared and vehicles left on city streets will be towed. Other cities in Hancock County have declared emergencies with the same parking stipulations.