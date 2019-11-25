Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Broadcast Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the broadcast area beginning at 6 pm Tuesday and continuing until noon on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy snow and strong northwest winds are expected. Near blizzard conditions are expected in far northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations are between 4 to 8 inches with heavier amounts closer to the Minnesota border. Wind gusts may range from 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts as high as 50 mph.

Travel is likely to become very difficult at times with significant blowing and drifting snow. The blowing snow will create reduced visibilities, especially during near-blizzard conditions. In addition, slick and snow-covered roads will lead to treacherous driving and travel conditions.

Stay with Mix 107.3 or online on kiow.com for further details and road conditions.