NIACC Vocal Music Presents a Winter Concert

Everything from bright choreography to tuned water glasses will be featured when the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Concert Choir and NIACC Singers present their Winter Concert Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. The choirs will feature a wide range of seasonal selections including the Russian “Sleigh” and “African Noel.”

“Along with the holiday selections, we will present some great collegiate music including Jack Haloran’s Witness. We also will sing “Stars” by Eriks Ensenvalds which is accompanied by tuned water glasses. ” said Jayson Ryner, NIACC Director of Choral Activities.

Members of the choirs have been tuning up for their concert by performing in the community. The choir presented three of these selections at First United Methodist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Mason City earlier in November. They also performed for a Volunteer Appreciation at the MacNider Art Museum.

“We plan to carry several non-holiday selections over into next semester when we will travel to Wartburg College in January,” Ryner added. The choirs have performances scheduled with the Charles City high school choir and will be singing on the Carnival Cruise Ship Legend during spring break.

“The activities within the choral program are designed to give students a small private college vocal experience. By traveling to sing with other schools, using international travel, and community performances the students get a broad experience.”

General admission tickets for the December 5 concert are available by calling the NIACC Box office at 641-422-4188 and may also be purchased at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students.