Hatfield Pleads Guilty to Theft

November 25, 2019 AJ Taylor

Nathan Hatfield of Fairmont, MN, was sentenced on the charge of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on April 12, 2019. Hatfield was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Hatfield was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.