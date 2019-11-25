eSports Broncos Gear up for Season

The Bronco eSports teams are getting ready to compete. They have scheduled scrimmages for mid-December and a round-robin competition for mid-January.

The Inaugural Season for the Iowa High School eSports Association, which Belmond-Klemme is a founding member of, will start the week of February 17 and continue through April 20. Playoffs will start the week of April 20. This season will include weekly pool play until the week of April 6 and then playoffs will take the top eight teams from each game (as determined by win/loss ratio) starting the week of April 20.

The Bronco eSports program has expanded its games. Last season, all teams played League of Legends. League of Legends will be played on Monday nights, starting on February 17. The team will add competition in Rainbow 6 Siege. Rainbow 6 Siege will be played on Tuesday nights, starting on February 18.

As soon as an official schedule is set (brackets), it will be posted and placed on the school calendar. The school district is setting up the library for viewing and setting up a streaming link for online viewing.