Aric Berg of Lonsdale, MN, pled guilty to “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on December 11, 2018. Berg is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2020.

Berg also pled guilty to “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 5, 2018. Berg is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2020.