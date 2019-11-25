Angel Tree Project Begins in Hancock County

The Hancock County Angel Tree Project is underway beginning today. Angel tags are now available through both the First State Bank and Farmers Trust and Savings Bank in Britt. They are also available in Garner at both the Clear Lake Bank and Trust and the Reliance State Bank.

The project involves both angel and present cutouts. Angel cutouts will be a clothing gift while the present cutouts represent a non-clothing gift. Participants will pick a tag and then purchase the item. Then they will return the tag and the gift to a teller at the participating banks. No one can purchase both a clothing item and a toy with one tag. They will have to have one of each kind of tag in order to donate both the toy and the clothing item.

Those with any questions should call the Garner Chamber of Commerce at (641) 923-3993.