Winter Storm Watch Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire broadcast area Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to track from west-central Iowa and up into northern Iowa.

A strong winter storm system is making its way east and is expected to drop heavy snow and high winds. The winds could gust between 35 to 45 mph. Snowfall amounts are currently forecast to be between 6 to 8 inches.

Forecasters believe that the storm potential could cause blizzard-like conditions on Wednesday morning which would impact the morning commute. Falling snow and high winds from the north will generate the predicted poor conditions. This may make travel very difficult throughout the area.

