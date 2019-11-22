Harold Hill, 74, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home.

Funeral services for Harold Hill will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Luick Memorial Auditorium at Belmond Klemme High School, 411 10th Avenue Northeast in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the auditorium on Wednesday.

