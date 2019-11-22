Catherine L. Nelson, 69 of Belmond, died, October 25, 2019, at the Belmond Iowa Specialty Hospital with her husband at her side.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1-3 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:30 PM, at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

Cathy was born October 26, 1949, to Doris Wiginton and John Salter in Chickasha, OK. She grew up and graduated in San Diego, CA. She then lived in various places in the country and had various jobs, including being a cook on a fishing boat, doing wiring in a mobile home factory, Hotel Maid service, restaurant waitress, cook and manager positions, soldering circuit boards, helping on the farm driving tractor and running errands, as well as making many great meals, eventually having her own cleaning service. She eventually found her way to the Belmond area, where she met and married her husband Mark Nelson, on April 3, 1984. They had many great years together traveling and camping across the country and taking motorcycle trips. She enjoyed all the times spent with family and friends as well, and the numerous cats and dogs she had over the years. She also enjoyed working in her gardens. One of her favorite passions was making jellies. She made many batches that she shared with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father from Oklahoma City, OK, and one sister Mary Ann Milner of Oklahoma City, OK; her mother Doris D’ Agostino of Poccasset, OK.

She is survived by her husband Mark Nelson, Belmond, IA; father Paul D’Agostino, Pocasset, OK; children Scheri (Steve) of Oklahoma City, OK and Brandy Nix, Klemme, IA; grandchildren: Aubri and Jaci, both of Oklahoma City; OK, Dakota, Belmond, IA, and Dylan, Salem, OR. Also surviving is a brother Paul (Cindy) Florida, and sisters Paulette (Dean) of California and Betty (Ver) of California.

Memorials can be directed to the Wright County Humane Society, The Belmond Dog Park, or the charity of your choice.

