Stargazing Program is Tonight in Forest City

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will hold its annual Autumn Stargazing program tonight. Winnebago County Conservationist Lisa Ralls outlined what attendees will see on tonight.

The autumn stars and the rising of the winter constellations will be highlighted. These include Taurus, Orion, the Pleiades which the home of relatively new stars, Andromeda, Aquarius, Capricornus, Pegasus, and Pisces.

All of these should be visible, but participants can bring some stargazing equipment.

Of course, dressing for outdoor activity is a must.

The program will be held at the entrance to Thorpe Park beginning at 7pm. The entrance is located at I Street and 345th.