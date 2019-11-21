TIC West Preseason Basketball Media Poll

For the first time ever, the media that covers the TIC West put together a preseason media poll. The number next to the school is the number of points they received. The numbers in () are the number of first-place votes each team received. That is followed by the class that each school will play in for the upcoming year.

TIC West Boys

Forest City…………………….. 80 (3) 2A Lake Mills………………………. 78 (4) 1A Bishop Garrigan……………….77 (2) 1A Garner Hayfield Ventura…..57 (1) 2A West Hancock………………….49 1A North Iowa…………………….. 40 1A North Union…………………… 29 2A Belmond-Klemme…………….26 2A Eagle Grove………………………14 2A

TIC West Girls

West Hancock……………………….90 (10) 2A Bishop Garrigan…………………….76 1A North Union………………………….64 2A Forest City…………………………….63 3A Garner Hayfield Ventura………..53 3A Lake Mills……………………………..43 2A Belmond Klemme………………….. 22 2A

North Iowa…………………………….22 1A

8. Eagle Grove…………………………..17 2A