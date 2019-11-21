TIC West Preseason Basketball Media Poll

For the first time ever, the media that covers the TIC West put together a preseason media poll. The number next to the school is the number of points they received. The numbers in () are the number of first-place votes each team received. That is followed by the class that each school will play in for the upcoming year.
TIC West Boys
- Forest City…………………….. 80 (3) 2A
- Lake Mills………………………. 78 (4) 1A
- Bishop Garrigan……………….77 (2) 1A
- Garner Hayfield Ventura…..57 (1) 2A
- West Hancock………………….49 1A
- North Iowa…………………….. 40 1A
- North Union…………………… 29 2A
- Belmond-Klemme…………….26 2A
- Eagle Grove………………………14 2A
TIC West Girls
- West Hancock……………………….90 (10) 2A
- Bishop Garrigan…………………….76 1A
- North Union………………………….64 2A
- Forest City…………………………….63 3A
- Garner Hayfield Ventura………..53 3A
- Lake Mills……………………………..43 2A
- Belmond Klemme…………………..22 2A
North Iowa…………………………….22 1A
8. Eagle Grove…………………………..17 2A