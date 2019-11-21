TIC East Preseason Media Basketball Poll

For the first time ever, the media that covers the TIC West put together a preseason media poll. The number next to the school is the number of points they received. The numbers in () are the number of first-place votes each team received. That is followed by the class that each school will play in for the upcoming year.

TIC East Boys

West Fork………………52 (4)….1A Osage……………………45 (2)…..2A Newman Catholic…..37………..1A St. Ansgar……………..34………..1A Rockford……………….30……….1A Central Springs………25……….1A North Butler………….20……….1A Nashua-Plainfield…..18……….1A Northwood-Kensett…9………..1A

TIC East Girls