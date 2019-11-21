TIC East Preseason Media Basketball Poll

For the first time ever, the media that covers the TIC West put together a preseason media poll. The number next to the school is the number of points they received. The numbers in () are the number of first-place votes each team received. That is followed by the class that each school will play in for the upcoming year.
TIC East Boys
- West Fork………………52 (4)….1A
- Osage……………………45 (2)…..2A
- Newman Catholic…..37………..1A
- St. Ansgar……………..34………..1A
- Rockford……………….30……….1A
- Central Springs………25……….1A
- North Butler………….20……….1A
- Nashua-Plainfield…..18……….1A
- Northwood-Kensett…9………..1A
TIC East Girls
- Osage…………………………..53(5)………2A
- St. Ansgar…………………….47(1)……….1A
- Newman………………………39…………..1A
- West Fork……………………..38…………..2A
- Rockford……………………….27…………..1A
- Central Springs………………26………….2A
- North Butler…………………..22………….1A
- Northwood-Kensett…………11………….1A
- Nashua-Plainfield…………….7………….1A