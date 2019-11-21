Paul A. Sorenson, age 72 died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Lake Mills.

Visitation for Paul will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with a prayer service led by Father James Dubert at 6:00 PM.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. with Father Paul Lippstock officiating. The Sorenson family will be at church an hour prior to the service to greet guests.

Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Lake Mills with military honors conducted by the American Legion Otto Chose Post #235.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, 232-2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401, to the American Legion Otto Chose Post #235, 101 W. Main St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, or to the donor’s choice.

The Sorenson family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the employees at MercyOne North Iowa including the staff at the Hospital, Cancer Center, West Campus and Hospice, and also to the Mason City VA for the care and support shown to our family.

Paul Arnold Sorenson was born on February 22, 1947 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to H. Arnold and Frieda (Beck) Sorenson. Paul was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. He was raised on a farm north of Lake Mills and attended Lake Mills Community Schools graduating in 1965.

Paul attended Mankato State College before being drafted into the military. He served in the U.S. Army from Sept. of 1966 until he was honorably discharged in Sept. of 1968. After his discharge, he was employed at Cooperative Services in Lake Mills. In February 1973, Paul began employment as the telephone repairman at Lake Mills Telephone Company which was owned by Glen Bergland. When the company was sold to Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association, Paul joined WCTA and was employed there until he retired in 2011.

On February 22, 1969 Paul was united in marriage with Mary Lee Martinson at St. James Catholic Church in Twin Lakes, MN. Two sons were born to this union, Todd Arnold and Anthony Paul.

Paul was a volunteer fireman for the Lake Mills Fire Department for 14 years. He had been a member of the Otto Chose American Legion for over 50 years and an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. After retirement he volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels and assisted at the Lake Mills Food Bank. Paul had a special concern for friends that were sick or living alone and spent a lot of time visiting and providing assistance.

Survivors include his wife Mary; two sons, Todd and his fiancée Darci Gau of Lake Mills, and Anthony “Tony” of Lake Mills; three grandchildren, Jacob (Karla) Sorenson of Redwood Falls, MN, Josey Sorenson of Ames, IA, and Faith Sorenson of Lake Mills; a great-grandson, Carson Sorenson of Redwood Falls, MN; three step-grandchildren, Kristina and Laurian Van Cannon and Parker Gau all of Lake Mills; his only sister Violet (Jim) Bailey of Chicago, IL; aunt Izzy (Beck) Lee of Avon, IN; three brothers-in-law, Mike (Jane) Martinson, Danny (Becky) Martinson and Mark (Laurie) Martinson; a sister-in-law Barb Vermedahl; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special cousin, Julane Sorenson.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents H. Arnold and Frieda Sorenson; brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Patterson; father- and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Betty (Lair) Martinson; and a granddaughter Jessica Sorenson.

