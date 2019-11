James (Jim) L. Kirschbaum, 79, of Crystal Lake, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Fire Station.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

