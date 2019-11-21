Goodell Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

A Hancock County woman won a $30,000 prize on a lottery ticket gifted to her by a friend for World Kindness Day.

The international observance is celebrated on Nov. 13 as a day of promoting good deeds and acts of kindness.

Abendroth, 58, of Goodell, said she was in disbelief when she revealed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “Peppermint Payout” scratch game.

She checked the ticket on her Iowa Lottery LotteryPlus mobile app to confirm her big win. Before that, she could not believe what was happening as she scratched off the ticket.

Abendroth won the fourth top prize in the game. She claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City. Abendroth’s friend, Barb Schaefer, purchased the ticket at Hy-Vee, 255 W. U.S. Highway 18 in Garner. Abendroth said she hasn’t yet decided what she’ll do with her winnings.

Peppermint Payout is a $3 scratch game. It features 10 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.43.