Ernst Advocates the Violence Against Women Act

It can sometimes be an unspoken issue even in the area, but sexual assault and domestic violence is an issue locally. Those who are abused are looking for answers, support, or even escape from their situation. Unfortunately, some of those who are not a victim to abuse or violence, are making the situation harder for those who are.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, spoke on the Senate floor today on her ongoing efforts to prioritize and provide resources and support for survivors across the country—for women and children in our most rural and urban areas. Following months of good faith, bipartisan negotiations, Senate Democrats walked away from the table to introduce a partisan bill chock-full of political talking points.

Senator Ernst went on to outline the proposal she plans to introduce, one that’s focused on survivors, not politics. She urged her colleagues, Democrat and Republican, to join her in this effort to reauthorize and modernize the Violence Against Women Act.

Senator Ernst’s proposal, supported by a number of her colleagues, provides a ten percent increase in funding above what the Senate Democrats proposed last week, triples the support for rape prevention and education from current levels, and includes a number of bipartisan measures to address VAWA-related crimes throughout the country, including in rural areas like her home state of Iowa.

Senator Ernst’s measure is supported by a number of her colleagues, including Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), and Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Deb Fischer (R-NE), David Perdue (R-GA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK).