4-H Awards Banquet Recognizes Many Worth County Members

On Friday the 15th, the Worth County Extension Office held its annual awards banquet which recognized a number of their 4-H members. Iowa State Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson described the purpose of the banquet.

Recognitions are handed out at a number of levels and each of these accomplishments are judged in a specific manner according to Johnson.

The evening’s events were capped off with a special recognition by the Worth County 4-H of several outstanding individuals.

The seniors will go on the trip to Chicago and have a chance to see The Blue Man Group in performance and venture to the top of the old Sears Tower, now the Willis Tower. They will also go to the Chicago Zoo and visit other attractions over the Thanksgiving weekend.