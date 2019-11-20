Ruth Dorenkamp, age 94, most recently of Belmond and formerly of Clear Lake, and Meservey, IA, was called to the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM, Thursday at the Andrews Funeral Home and from 10-11 am on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to Gateway Hospice or to the donor’s choice.

Ruth Boelman was born on the family farm in Pleasant Township, Wright County, IA, the daughter of Will and Tisha (Frohling) Boelman. She attended and graduated from Wright County Country Schools.

Ruth’s entire life revolved around the church, family and visiting friends. She had been a life-long home maker. In addition, she had done some house-keeping work.

She was united in marriage to Lewis Lambert Dorenkamp on March 24, 1965. Following their marriage, she was the bookkeeper for her husband’s construction business for many years. They had built a home in Meservey, IA in 1948 and resided there until moving to a home that Lewis built in Clear Lake, IA, near the Handicap Village/Opportunity Village (Today’s One Vision) in 1978. Lewis died January 1, 1993. She continued to live in their Clear lake home for a time before moving to Apple Valley Assisted Living and then more recently was a resident of the Rehab. Center in Belmond.

Ruth spent a great amount of her time, love, and energy devoted to her daughter Linda. She was a great caregiver throughout her life, from the health decline of her husband, Lewis to her daughter Linda. She also had enjoyed playing cards, visiting friends, family and shut ins, a rare trip to the casino, volunteering at the Village Store, New Year’s Eve Gin Rummy get-togethers with other couples, and had played in the Kitchen Klatter Band at area events and occasions. She had also done some traveling to visit relatives with Lewis and then following his passing had been to various destinations with Hawaii and California among them.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lewis, brothers Bud and Herman Boelman, sisters Dorothy Thada, and Henrietta, and brother Joice, and a stepdaughter Charlotte Grosz.

Survivors include her brother Daryl Boelman; stepchildren Linda Dorenkamp, Venture, IA, Tom (Toni) Dorenkamp, Fremont, Nebraska, and Jim (Terry) Dorenkamp, Thornton, IA; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, and other extended family and friends.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com

641-444-4474.