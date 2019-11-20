North Iowa Bulls set to Support American Cancer Society

Mason City, Iowa – The North Iowa Bulls hockey club, based in Mason City, will be giving back this weekend. The Bulls announced that they will wear special American Cancer Society (ACS) jerseys, with those jerseys being auctioned off following the games; and the money going to support the ACS.

The American Cancer Society, according to their website,”is dedicated to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. As we all know, when cancer strikes, it hits from all sides. That’s why we’re committed to attacking cancer from every angle. With more than 100 years of experience and leadership, we are a global force, fighting all cancers on all fronts, across the US, and around the globe”.

Each year the Bulls have these special jerseys nights for all sorts of organizations. This will be a special one though, it will be the last time inside the North Iowa Ice Arena, which has been the long-time home of the Bulls, the Bulls are set to move downtown to the new arena next month.

This weekend the Bulls will host rival the Granite City Lumberjacks, with games times of 7:30 pm both nights. Following Saturday nights game will be the auction. The Bulls will also auction off three kid-sized jerseys, with that money going towards Stomping Out Childhood Cancer. Fans will also be invited to skate with the team following Saturday’s game.