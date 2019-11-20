Marilyn Rike, 82 of Titonka, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Titonka.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Marilyn Louise Rike was born on August 25, 1937 in rural Woden, daughter of William and Emma (Falk) Rike. She attended Woden Public School, graduating in 1955.

Marilyn spent the first 40 years on the family farm until her father passed away. On the farm she enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. She moved into Titonka in 1979, working at the Titonka Care Center for 24 years.

On occasion she took trips to Wisconsin, and bus trips, especially taking pleasure in the Mississippi River. Keeping up on NASCAR was a favorite pastime until Tony Steward Retired. Marilyn was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where she enjoyed helping with the ladies’ circle.

She is survived by her sister Clara Eisenmann of Forest City, Edward (Betty) Rike of Harrison, ID; and many extended family.

Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Elvira Rike; brother-in-law, Dean Eisenmann; niece, Lori Twait; and great-great-niece, Natasha Bryan.

The family wishes to express appreciation to all those who cared for Marilyn, especially in her last days.

Oakcrest Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.