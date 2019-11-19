Mental Health First Aid Class Offered

Understanding mental health issues and being able to help someone who may have them is one of the hardest topics to address for many local residents. Trying to identify and understand the signs can lead to people shying away or ignoring the problem.

Trinity Lutheran Church in partnership with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) North Iowa are hosting a program discussing Adult Mental Health First Aid. Andrea Mujica with the local NAMI chapter describes the purpose of the class.

Mujica is quick to point out that no one except a practitioner should diagnose a mental health issue with someone. Different diseases may have similar symptoms associated with them. The program gives attendees tools to recognize mental illness, locate, and get help.

As Mujica mentioned, one of the biggest factors in helping someone who may have a mental illness is intimidation. People who are around those with mental issues are afraid to help, unknowledgeable in how to assist, or simply fear being judged because they may have suggested someone get help.

Training is open to all individuals who want to learn more about mental health and how to offer mental health first aid. With training comes knowledge and the ability to confidently approach someone about the issue.

Those want to participate should email their name, address, email, and phone number to naminorthiowa@gmail.com. There are 30 spots that remain open for this training session on Saturday, November 23rd from 8 am to 4:30 pm.